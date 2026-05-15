Australia bans a neo-Nazi network under new law that criminalizes hate groups

WELLINGTON, New Zealand: Australia identified a neo-Nazi network as the second organization being banned under its new law criminalizing hate groups and support for them.

The group, formerly known as the National Socialist Network and sometimes called White Australia, said it would disband after the government in January passed the law allowing certain organizations to be banned. The law was in response to the antisemitic attack on a Hanukkah celebration at Sydney’s Bondi Beach in December in which 15 people were killed.

The National Socialist Network “changed their name, but didn’t change the fact that they were still an organization and were still engaging in the same sort of behavior that met the thresholds for this legislation,” Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke told reporters in Canberra on Friday.

Members of hate groups face 15 years in prison

The ban, which would take effect at the end of Friday, makes it illegal to support, fund, train, recruit, join or direct the group, including if it reformed under a new name, Burke said. Breaking the law is punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

The Islamist group Hibzt ut-Tahrir was in March the first group banned under the hate speech law. That organization and the National Socialist Network were publicly identified by lawmakers and officials as the policy’s primary targets.

The new law allowed for hate groups that didn’t otherwise fit Australia’s definition of a terrorist organization to be banned. It was among a raft of measures enacted to curtail antisemitic hatred after the Bondi massacre targeting Jews roiled the country.