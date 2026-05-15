Indonesia mine landslide kills nine

PADANG: Searchers recovered nine bodies after a landslide hit near an illegal gold mine on Indonesia's Sumatra Island, police said Friday.

A cliff near the mine collapsed on Thursday in the Sijunjung district, burying a group of miners working only three metres (10 feet) away, said West Sumatra police spokeswoman Susmelawati Rosya.

"This location is indeed an illegal gold mine. Nine died while three others managed to escape when the cliff collapsed," she said.

Police and volunteers launched a rescue operation, using heavy equipment to dig for the victims.

Unlicensed mines are common across the mineral-rich Southeast Asian archipelago, where abandoned sites attract locals who scrounge for leftover gold ore without using proper safety equipment.

Mining accidents frequently occur in Indonesia due to landslides, especially during the monsoon season.