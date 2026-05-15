Israeli forces set up a camp in the Iraqi desert during Iran war, officials say

BAGHDAD: Israeli forces set up a post in the desert in Iraq at the beginning of the US-Israeli war with Iran, Iraqi and US officials told The Associated Press.

The existence of the secret Israeli military facility was first reported by The Wall Street Journal, which described it as a base housing special forces and serving as a logistical hub for the Israeli air force.

The reports of a secret base stirred up a furor in Iraq. Officials there have said that Iraqi army forces investigated reports of an unauthorized military force in the Nukhaib desert — a barren area to the southwest of the cities of Karbala and Najaf — in early March and came under fire while en route to the location.

Iraqi officials have confirmed the presence of a small, short-term unauthorized force in the desert, but have not said that it was Israeli. However, two Iraqi security and intelligence officials and a senior US military official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to comment publicly, said that it was.

The US official said of the Israeli outpost that "base is a strong word to describe it" and described it rather as a "temporary staging area or camp to support operations in Iran."

The Iraqi intelligence official said the Israeli force had set up tents in the area and "its objective was to monitor rocket launches and drone activity conducted by some Iraqi militias." Iraqi authorities believe the force arrived via an airdrop operation but do not know when, he said. They also disputed the description of the military presence as a "base."