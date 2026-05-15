Russia pummels Kyiv, killing at least 21 and denting peace hopes

KYIV: Ukrainian emergency services said early Friday that a massive Russian missile and drone attack that pummelled Kyiv the previous day killed at least 21 people, further shredding hopes of a halt to Moscow's grinding invasion.

AFP journalists in the capital heard air raid sirens wailing across the city on Thursday before several hours of thunderous explosions and flashes in the sky sent Kyiv residents running to shelter in metro stations.

The Ukrainian air force said Russia had launched 675 attack drones and 56 missiles, mainly at Kyiv, adding its air defence units had downed 652 of the drones and 41 missiles.

"Everything was burning. People were screaming... people were shouting," Andriy, a Kyiv resident still wearing a nightgown and with blood stains on his shirt, told AFP near a collapsed Soviet-era residential building.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said 20 sites in the capital were damaged, including homes, a school, a veterinary clinic and other civilian infrastructure.

"Work is still ongoing in Kyiv at the site of the strike on the building –- a Russian missile strike that literally levelled a residential block, from the first to the ninth floor," he said in an evening address.

Twenty-one people including three children were killed in the attacks, Ukraine's emergency service said early Friday, updating a previously announced death toll of 16.

Seven bodies were pulled from the rubble of a single destroyed residential building -- three men, three women and a young girl, police said.

Another 45 were wounded.