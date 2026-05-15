Six passengers from hantavirus-hit ship arrive in Australia for three-week quarantine

MELBOURNE: Six passengers from a cruise ship hit by a hantavirus outbreak arrived Friday in Australia for a quarantine expected to last at least three weeks.

The Gulfstream long-range business jet carrying them from the Netherlands landed at RAAF Base Pearce outside the Western Australia state capital, Perth. The passengers and crew were to be moved to the nearby Bullsbrook quarantine facility.

Australian Health Minister Mark Butler said Thursday the government would implement “one of the strongest quarantine arrangements in response to this virus outbreak you’ll find anywhere in the world.”

The five Australians and one New Zealand citizen are expected to spend the three-week quarantine period in the facility that had remained largely unused since it was built in 2022 is response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A decision had yet to be made on what precautions should be taken for the remainder of the 42-day period of potential incubation that the World Health Organization had identified, Butler said.