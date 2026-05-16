Four killed, one injured in two bridge collapse incidents in Pakistan's Sindh

Four people were killed and one was injured in two separate bridge collapse incidents in Pakistan’s Sindh province on Friday, according to ARY News.

In one of the incidents, a section of the under-construction Ghotki-Kandhkot Bridge collapsed after a heavy portion of the structure gave way and fell, ARY News reported, citing local sources.

The incident triggered concern among residents, who questioned the quality of construction material used in the project and raised allegations of possible corruption.

Meanwhile, in another incident, four labourers were killed while one was left injured in Sindh's Karampur when a section of the dilapidated old bridge over Naseer canal collapsed, as per ARY News.

As per locals, the construction work on the new bridge was underway when the old bridge collapsed and delay in rescue operations was also reported after emergency teams failed to reach the incident spot for several hours after the incident.

The rescue teams confirmed recovery of four bodies from rubble of the bridge; meanwhile, the other labourer was admitted to the hospital for treatment.

Apart from the bridge collapse incident, Karachi is also grappling with a worsening infrastructure crisis, with severely damaged roads across the city exposing what residents describe as years of official neglect and administrative failure.