India-Bangladesh ties 'will depend on' Ganges water treaty renewal, says BNP

Bangladesh’s ruling BNP on Saturday said the country’s relations with India “will depend on” a new Ganges Water Sharing Treaty, as it called for immediate talks with New Delhi on an agreement that meets Dhaka’s “expectations and needs”.

Bangladesh is criss-crossed by hundreds of rivers, including 54 that originate in or flow through India.

The Indo-Bangladesh Ganges Water Sharing Treaty, signed in 1996, is set to expire in December. The Ganges, known as the Padma after entering Bangladesh through the northwestern district of Chapai Nawabganj, is a vital river system for the lower riparian delta nation.

"We want to send a clear message to the Indian government that a (new Ganges) treaty must be implemented immediately through discussions according to the expectations and needs of Bangladesh's people," Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said at an event here.

The opportunity to establish good relations with India "will depend on the signing of the Ganges Water Sharing Treaty or the Farakka Agreement", said Alamgir, who is also the local government, rural development and cooperatives minister.

He alleged that the uncertainty over the renewal of the existing 30-year Ganges water treaty, signed during the tenure of the now-disbanded Awami League government led by deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina, is raising concerns over future water-sharing arrangements.