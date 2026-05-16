Tens of thousands turn out for Tommy Robinson-led far-right rally, counter-protests in UK

LONDON: Tens of thousands of people rallied Saturday in London at a march organised by far-right activist Tommy Robinson and a counter-demonstration fused with a pro-Palestinian protest, amid a huge police presence.

London's Metropolitan Police said ahead of the duelling events that it would mount one of its largest operations in recent years, as the British capital also hosts the FA Cup Final.

The force deployed 4,000 officers -- alongside horses, dogs, drones and helicopters -- to manage Robinson's so-called "Unite the Kingdom" march and the rival rally marking Nakba Day.

That commemorates the 1948 displacement of Palestinians during the creation of Israel. Mustering in west London and ending with speeches near Piccadilly, it combined with an anti-fascism march organised by the Stand Up to Racism group.

The "Unite the Kingdom" march started from Holborn in the capital's heart, before Robinson and other speakers addressed crowds in Parliament Square.

Aerial footage broadcast by UK media showed tens of thousands at Robinson's rally -- a sea of British Union Jack, English St George's and other flags -- while an AFP reporter estimated only several thousand at the counter-protest.

"Immigration's the main concern," Christine Turner, 66, from northeast England, told AFP from the Unite the Kingdom march.

"We're an island. We've got a clear border that they're not protecting. Something needs to be done. It's gone on too long."

Business owner Rikki Webster, 40, from Essex east of London, echoed the sentiment. "Multiculturalism is fine when it doesn't overtake your culture," he said. "Why can't we celebrate our culture?"