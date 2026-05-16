Trump-Xi talks dominated by Taiwan, Iran; China pitches ‘strategic stability’ framework

Trump held his tongue on Taiwan — until he was headed home

Before the trip, Trump demonstrated greater ambivalence toward Taiwan in his second term, raising questions about whether he might be open to dialing back support for the island democracy that Beijing views as its breakaway province.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio insisted there was no change in the U.S. approach to Taiwan. But there was always a risk that Trump — not known for diplomatic nuance — might make an off-the-cuff remark that could have mammoth ramifications for Taiwan.

In the end, Trump said nothing publicly about Taiwan, even as his Chinese counterpart suggested the island was the most important aspect of U.S.-China relations.

But then, pressed by reporters after leaving China, Trump said he had not yet made a decision on whether to carry through with a major arms package sale he previously approved for Taiwan after hearing Xi's objections.

Trump's Republican administration in December authorized an $11 billion weapons package for Taipei, but it has yet to move forward. Lawmakers also approved a $14 billion arms sale to Taiwan in January, but the sale cannot advance until Trump formally sends it to Congress.

"President Xi and I talked a lot about Taiwan," Trump told reporters on the presidential plane. He said China's leader "does not want to see a fight for independence because that would be a very strong confrontation."

"I heard him out," Trump said. But "I didn't make a comment."

Trump appeared to struggle to recall the name of Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te and noted of Washington's policy toward the island, "The last thing we need right now is a war that's 9,500 miles away."

Asked if he would consider intervening militarily if China were to attack Taiwan, Trump said he did not want to say — a nonanswer that is consistent with long-standing U.S. policy that has become known as strategic ambiguity.

The policy says the U.S. has agreed to ensure Taiwan has the resources to defend itself if China attempts to force a unilateral change, but it does not expressly say how far Washington will go militarily to counter Beijing, should it come to that.