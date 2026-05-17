'Calm before storm': Trump posts cryptic message amid reports of possible US strikes on Iran

US President Donald Trump sparked fresh concerns over tensions with Iran after sharing a brief cryptic social media post that read, "It was the calm before the storm", along with an AI-generated image showing him aboard a military vessel in stormy seas.

The image, posted on Trump's Truth Social, featured an AI-generated image of Trump wearing a Make America Great Again (MAGA) hat beside a US Navy admiral, along with warships and Iranian-flagged vessels in the background.

The post comes amid multiple reports that the US is planning military strikes on Iran if ongoing negotiations fail to yield any results.

Trump has recently warned Iran it will have a “very bad time” if a peace deal is not agreed on soon. "They have an interest in reaching an agreement," Trump told French broadcaster BFMTV in a telephone interview.