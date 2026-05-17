Trump warns 'won't be anything left' of Iran unless it agrees to deal

Tensions between the United States and Iran escalated further after US President Donald Trump warned Tehran that “the clock is ticking” to accept Washington’s conditions for a ceasefire and broader peace agreement, amid reports that the US has placed five major demands before Iran during ongoing negotiations.

“For Iran, the Clock is ticking, and they better get moving, FAST, or there won't be anything left of them. TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE,” Trump posted on his social media platform, Truth Social.

Trump’s latest warning came hours after he held talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday.

According to Iran’s semi-official Fars News Agency, the US proposal includes transferring enriched uranium to Washington, imposing restrictions on Tehran’s nuclear programme, and allowing only one set of Iran’s nuclear facilities to remain operational.

The report also claimed that Washington has refused to release even 25 per cent of Iran’s frozen overseas assets or compensate Tehran for war-related damages.

It further alleged that the threat of American and Israeli military action would continue even if Iran accepted the proposed conditions.

Iran, in its earlier proposal, had called for an end to conflicts across all fronts, including Lebanon, a key point of contention with Israel. Tehran has also demanded that the US lift the naval blockade of Iranian ports.

(With inputs from AFP)