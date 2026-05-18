Ukrainian drone attack kills Odisha man working in Moscow, injures 2 others

BHUBNESWAR: A man from Odisha’s Ganjam district, who had been working in a company in Russia, was killed while two others suffered injuries in a drone attack by Ukraine in the Moscow region, an official said on Monday.

The deceased was identified as 30-year-old A Rameya, a resident of Madhabandha village under Chikiti block.

He had returned to Russia around two months ago after spending some time in his village during leave.

Rameya had been working as a structure fitter in a construction company at the Gazaprom oil refinery for more than a year.

Efforts are underway to bring his body back to India, the official said.

The injured persons were identified as G Tejeswar Reddy (22) and G Khetrabasi Reddy (35), both residents of Kotharsingh village under Rangelunda block in Ganjam district.

Officials said the incident took place on Sunday when Ukraine launched a drone strike on Moscow.

Chandreya Reddy, who works in the same company as Rameya in Moscow, informed the family over the phone that the three men were waiting for a bus after completing their night shift when the drone attack occurred.

“When we heard about the incident around 5 am local time, we tried to go to the spot, but the security forces did not allow us. The injured persons are undergoing treatment in different hospitals in Moscow,” Reddy was quoted as saying by one of his family members in Ganjam.

Rameya’s friend later informed the family about his death.