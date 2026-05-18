Ukrainian drone attack kills Odisha man working in Moscow, injures 2 others

BHUBNESWAR: A man from Odisha’s Ganjam district, who had been working in a company in Russia, was killed while two others suffered injuries in a drone attack by Ukraine in the Moscow region, an official said on Monday.
The deceased was identified as 30-year-old A Rameya, a resident of Madhabandha village under Chikiti block.
He had returned to Russia around two months ago after spending some time in his village during leave.
Rameya had been working as a structure fitter in a construction company at the Gazaprom oil refinery for more than a year.
Efforts are underway to bring his body back to India, the official said.
The injured persons were identified as G Tejeswar Reddy (22) and G Khetrabasi Reddy (35), both residents of Kotharsingh village under Rangelunda block in Ganjam district.
Officials said the incident took place on Sunday when Ukraine launched a drone strike on Moscow.
Chandreya Reddy, who works in the same company as Rameya in Moscow, informed the family over the phone that the three men were waiting for a bus after completing their night shift when the drone attack occurred.
“When we heard about the incident around 5 am local time, we tried to go to the spot, but the security forces did not allow us. The injured persons are undergoing treatment in different hospitals in Moscow,” Reddy was quoted as saying by one of his family members in Ganjam.
Rameya’s friend later informed the family about his death.
The family subsequently approached Ganjam district Collector Keerthi Vasan V to facilitate the return of the body.
“We have received information regarding the unfortunate death of Ramaya in Moscow. We contacted the office of the Resident Commissioner in Delhi. The Resident Commissioner is contacting the Indian Embassy through diplomatic channels as per protocol to bring his mortal remains to Odisha,” the collector told reporters.
Authorities are trying to bring the body back as quickly as possible, the official added.
Meanwhile, a pall of gloom descended on Madhabandha village after news of Rameya’s death spread.
Rameya had visited the village during leave and returned to Moscow on March 22, said his elder brother A Ganesh.
His family had planned his marriage this year.
“We could not believe it when his friends from Moscow informed us about his death,” said Rameya’s father A Nima, a farmer.
“Before going to duty on Saturday, my son had talked to his mother,” he added.
The news of her son’s death left Rameya’s mother devastated.
In a social media post, the Embassy of Russia in India condoled his death.
“The Russian Embassy mourns together with the family of the Indian worker and extends its sympathy to those injured by the Ukrainian attack on civilian facilities in the Moscow region,” it said on Sunda