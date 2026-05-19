Iran army warns will 'open new fronts' against US if attacks resume

Iran's army warned on Tuesday it would "open new fronts" against the United States if it resumes attacks, after President Donald Trump said he had held off launching a new offensive in hopes of striking a deal.

"If the enemy is foolish enough to fall into the Zionist trap again and launches new aggression against our beloved Iran, we will open new fronts against it, with new equipment and new methods," said army spokesman Mohammad Akraminia, according to Iran's ISNA news agency.

Washington and Tehran have been swapping proposals in an effort to end the Middle East war, which broke out on February 28. The two sides have held a single round of talks so far amid a fragile ceasefire in place since April 8.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump said the leaders of Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates had asked him "to hold off on our planned Military attack of the Islamic Republic of Iran, which was scheduled for tomorrow, in that serious negotiations are now taking place".

But Trump added he had instructed the US military to be "prepared to go forward with a full, large scale assault of Iran, on a moment's notice, in the event that an acceptable Deal is not reached".