Russian strikes kill four in north Ukraine: Kyiv

Moscow's missile and drone attacks across northern Ukraine killed at least four people on Tuesday, Kyiv said, as President Volodymyr Zelensky has been warning of possible renewed Russian offensives from the north.

Local officials in the Chernigiv region said Russia launched a ballistic missile on the centre of Pryluky -- some 150 kilometres (93 miles) east of Kyiv.

"Unfortunately, it is already known that two people have been killed. At least 17 are wounded, including a 14-year-old child," said Viacheslav Chaus, the head of the Chernigiv region.

He said the attack damaged a shopping mall and supermarket, posting photographs of damaged stalls and buildings with blown out windows.

Separately, officials in the northeastern Sumy region said two people were killed by Russian drones in a village near the border.

The head of the Sumy region, Oleg Grygorov, said Moscow hit "civilian infrastructure" in the village of Glukhiv.