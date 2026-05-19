Russian strikes kill four in north Ukraine: Kyiv

Moscow's missile and drone attacks across northern Ukraine killed at least four people on Tuesday, Kyiv said, as President Volodymyr Zelensky has been warning of possible renewed Russian offensives from the north.
Local officials in the Chernigiv region said Russia launched a ballistic missile on the centre of Pryluky -- some 150 kilometres (93 miles) east of Kyiv.
"Unfortunately, it is already known that two people have been killed. At least 17 are wounded, including a 14-year-old child," said Viacheslav Chaus, the head of the Chernigiv region.
He said the attack damaged a shopping mall and supermarket, posting photographs of damaged stalls and buildings with blown out windows.
Separately, officials in the northeastern Sumy region said two people were killed by Russian drones in a village near the border.
The head of the Sumy region, Oleg Grygorov, said Moscow hit "civilian infrastructure" in the village of Glukhiv.
"Sadly, two men aged 58 and 52 were killed," he said on social media, adding that four others were wounded.
When Russia launched its invasion in 2022, its troops entered Ukraine from several directions, including the borders with the Chernigiv and Sumy regions.
Ukraine pushed them back in the first weeks of the war and the regions have been under attack by Russia since.
Zelensky in recent days ordered his troops to reinforce Ukraine's northern borders, accusing Moscow of preparing new attacks from its ally Belarus -- accusations dismissed by the Kremlin.