First of hundreds of detained Gaza flotilla activists arrive in Israel

ISRAEL: Israeli authorities have begun detaining hundreds of activists seized from a Gaza-bound flotilla at the southern port of Ashdod on Wednesday, a rights group said, after Israeli forces intercepted their vessels at sea.

The Global Sumud Flotilla set sail from Turkey last week in the latest attempt by activists to breach Israel's blockade of the Palestinian territory, after Israeli forces intercepted a previous convoy last month.

Israeli authorities said 430 activists aboard the flotilla were en route to Israel, while rights group Adalah said some had already arrived at Ashdod port and were being held there.

"Having set sail toward Gaza to deliver humanitarian aid and challenge the unlawful blockade, these civilian participants were forcefully abducted from international waters and taken into Israeli territory entirely against their will," Adalah said.

"These acts are a direct extension of Israel's policies of collective punishment and starvation of Palestinians in Gaza."

The Israeli foreign ministry dismissed the operation as a publicity stunt serving Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas.

"Another PR flotilla has come to an end. All 430 activists have been transferred to Israeli vessels and are making their way to Israel, where they will be able to meet with their consular representatives," a spokesman from the foreign ministry said late on Tuesday.