Netanyahu scolds Israeli security minister for releasing videos taunting detained flotilla activists

JERUSALEM: Israel's national security minister drew a sharp rebuke from his boss and triggered a backlash abroad on Wednesday, after he released videos taunting and telling detained activists from a flotilla that tried to get past the Israeli blockade of Gaza that they should be imprisoned for a very long time.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said although Israel has every right to stop “provocative flotillas of Hamas terrorist supporters,” the way that National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir dealt with the flotilla activists “is not in line with Israel's values and norms.”

Ben-Gvir on Wednesday released the videos of himself walking among some of the approximately 430 detainees, after their arrival on navy ships. One video shows activists with their hands tied behind their backs kneeling with their heads touching the floor inside what appears to be a makeshift detention area at Ashdod port and on the deck of a ship.

Ben-Gvir waved a large Israeli flag and told the detainees: “Welcome to Israel, we are the landlords.” One handcuffed activist, who was shown in the video shouting “Free Palestine” as Ben-Gvir walked past, was immediately pushed to the ground by security personnel.

In a second video, Ben-Gvir says the activists “came here all full of pride like big heroes. Look at them now,” while appealing to Netanyahu to grant him permission to imprison them.