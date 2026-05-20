‘Someone from within’: Report claims US, Israel planned to install Ahmadinejad in Iran regime-change operation

US officials had initially envisioned a sweeping regime-change strategy in Iran that centred on reinstating former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad after strikes killed Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, according to a report by The New York Times.

Following Khamenei’s death, US President Donald Trump publicly suggested it would be preferable if “someone from within” Iran took over leadership, the report said.

The alleged plan, developed by Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency in consultation with Ahmadinejad, sought to position the former hardline leader at the helm despite his past rhetoric calling to “wipe Israel off the map.”

Ahmadinejad, who served as Iran’s president from 2005 to 2013 and frequently criticised the West during his tenure, had reportedly fallen out with Iran’s clerical establishment and was under house arrest in Tehran.

According to The New York Times, an Israeli strike on the opening day of the conflict targeted Ahmadinejad’s residence. While the operation allegedly aimed to free him, it nearly killed him instead. One associate described the strike as “in effect a jailbreak operation” intended to eliminate members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) assigned to guard him.

The report said Ahmadinejad survived the strike but later grew disillusioned with the wider plan. An associate quoted by the newspaper claimed Washington saw him as someone capable of managing “Iran’s political, social and military situation” and able to “play a very important role” in a future administration.