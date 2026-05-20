Xi and Putin oppose US-Israel war on Iran, warn Strait of Hormuz disruption poses threat to global trade

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin expressed their opposition to the US-Israeli war on Iran on Wednesday, while warning that restrictions on shipping imposed by "individual states" threatened global trade, in a veiled reference to Tehran, which has blocked shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

The US and Israeli strikes against Iran are illegal and seriously undermine stability in the Middle East, said a joint statement issued at the end of their day-long talks here.

It also criticised US President Donald Trump's Golden Dome shield defence plan.

The implementation of the Golden Dome project â a multilayer missile defence system initiated by Trump - would have "serious negative consequences for international security", according to the joint statement released by the Kremlin.

Putin's visit to Beijing followed days after Trump's tour here during which the Iran war, opening of the Strait of Hormuz by Iran dominated their talks.

Both China and Russia are strong strategic allies of Iran, sharing military and commercial ties while disregarding US sanctions on Tehran for its nuclear programme.

Salient points of the joint statement issued by Tass said Russia and China consider the actions of "individual states" to restrict shipping a threat to global trade, an apparent reference to the Strait of Hormuz crisis.

In retaliation for Iran's action to block commercial ships from crossing the Strait, the US blockaded Iran's ports, which affected Iranian supplies to China, a major importer of Iranian oil.