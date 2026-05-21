Key Pulwama terror attack conspirator Hamza Burhan killed by unidentified gunmen in PoK

NEW DELHI: A key accused in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack, Hamza Burhan alias “Doctor”, is learnt to have been killed in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), according to Indian intelligence officials.

Burhan, identified as Arjumand Gulzar Dar from Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir, was allegedly shot by unidentified gunmen in Muzaffarabad, sustaining multiple bullet injuries that proved fatal, they said.

Burhan had been designated a terrorist by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in 2022 under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), following findings by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in its probe into the Pulwama attack.

The February 14, 2019, suicide bombing at Lethpora in Pulwama district killed 40 CRPF personnel after a Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) operative rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into a security convoy, making it one of the deadliest terror strikes on Indian forces.

Investigators had alleged that Burhan played a crucial logistical role in the attack by supplying explosives and grenades to the terrorists involved. He was also accused of involvement in a grenade attack on CRPF personnel in November 2020.

Security officials said Burhan, a resident of Kharbatpora in Pulwama’s Ratnipora area, had crossed over to Pakistan in 2017 under the pretext of pursuing higher studies. But, he allegedly joined the banned terror outfit Al-Badr and rapidly rose through its ranks to become a commander.