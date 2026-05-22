Gunmen open fire in two separate attacks in Honduras, killing at least 25 people

TEGUCIGALPA: Gunmen opened fire in two separate attacks Thursday on the Honduran coast, killing at least 25 people, including six police officers, authorities said.

The first incident took place at a plantation in the municipality of Trujillo in northern Honduras, where at least 19 workers were shot and killed, according to Public Prosecutor's Office spokesperson Yuri Mora.

The resource-rich region has been the site of a decades-long agrarian conflict.

The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights has previously issued precautionary measures to some activists in the region who have been threatened, surveilled and intimidated for their work defending the environment and land rights.

The 2024 killing of environmental leader Juan López highlighted the dangers of defending natural resources in this highly militarised area of Honduras. The Central American nation regularly ranks as one of the most dangerous for environmentalists, with five killed in 2024 and 18 the year before, according to nongovernmental organisation Global Witness.

Three people were recently arrested for masterminding López's killing, providing a rare glimpse of justice in a country with high rates of impunity.

In the second attack, assailants opened fire on police in the municipality of Omoa in the Cortes department near the Guatemalan border, killing six officers, including a senior officer, police said.