Return to home country to apply for Green Card: US introduces new immigration rule

People seeking permanent residency or a green card in the US will now have to return to their home countries to submit their applications, the US Citizenship and Immigration Service (USCIS) said on Friday.

"From now on, an alien who is in the US temporarily and wants a Green Card must return to their home country to apply, except in extraordinary circumstances," USCIS spokesman Zach Kahler said in a statement here.

He added that the US was returning to the original intent of the law to ensure aliens navigate its immigration system properly.

"This policy allows our immigration system to function as the law intended instead of incentivising loopholes. When aliens apply from their home country, it reduces the need to find and remove those who decide to slip into the shadows and remain in the US illegally after being denied residency," Kahler said.