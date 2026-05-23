Eight dead, dozens trapped in China coal mine blast

BEIJING: At least eight people have died and dozens are trapped underground after a gas explosion at a coal mine in northern China, state media reported on Saturday.

The blast occurred at 7:29 pm (1129 GMT) on Friday at the Liushenyu coal mine in Shanxi province, according to state news agency Xinhua.

A total of 247 workers were underground at the time, of whom 201 had been brought to the surface safely as of 6:00 am on Saturday, Xinhua said.

Eight people have been confirmed dead, while 38 remain trapped underground, the agency reported, citing local emergency management authorities.

President Xi Jinping urged "all-out efforts" to treat the injured and called for thorough investigations into the incident, Xinhua said.

He "emphasised that all regions and departments must draw lessons from this accident, remain constantly vigilant regarding workplace safety... and resolutely prevent and curb the occurrence of major and catastrophic accidents".

Rescue efforts were ongoing, Xinhua said.

Xinhua reported earlier that levels of carbon monoxide -- a highly toxic, odourless gas -- had "exceeded limits" at the mine.

Some of those trapped underground were in "critical condition", the earlier report said.