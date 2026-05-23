Giorgia Meloni and 'Parishram hi safalta'

Giorgia Meloni has always understood the theatre of politics. She knows when to pause, when to sharpen a slogan, and when to let an image do the work.
In Rome this week, standing beside Prime Minister Narendra Modi beneath the chandeliers of Palazzo Chigi, Italy’s leader reached not for the familiar cadences of European diplomacy but for a Hindi proverb. “Parishram hi safalta ki kunji hai,” she said carefully, savouring the unfamiliar syllables. Hard work is the key to success.
The line was delivered lightly, almost conversationally, but it landed with the precision of a campaign refrain. In India, it circulated instantly across television tickers and social media feeds.
In Italy, it perhaps reinforced Meloni’s increasingly deliberate reinvention-- not merely Europe’s most closely watched conservative leader, but a global stateswoman fluent in the grammar of symbolism.
For two years, the India–Italy relationship has gained unusual momentum, driven as much by political chemistry as strategic necessity. Meloni and Modi, popularly named “Melodi” online after their viral G20 summit in Delhi, have cultivated a public familiarity rare in international diplomacy.
Last week, there was the walk near the Colosseum, the laughter over a packet of Melody toffees gifted by Modi, and the social media clip that surged past 100 million views within hours.
Yet beneath the ease lies calculation. Europe views India as an indispensable democratic counterweight in a fractured global order: a market, a manufacturing hub, and a hedge against Chinese influence. India, in turn, sees Italy as a gateway into Europe’s industrial core and a receptive voice.
Meloni, perhaps more than many of her European counterparts, instinctively reads Modi’s political language. Both leaders rose from margins.
Their ideological overlap has turned a once transactional relationship into something warmer. Meloni has called India a “strategic partner.” Modi has described Italy as a trusted ally in an unstable world.
Behind the rhetoric sits a growing framework of defence cooperation, clean energy initiatives, technology partnerships, and expanding trade ambitions.
But Meloni’s embrace of India also arrives at a delicate moment in her domestic trajectory. It was not so long ago that she appeared politically unassailable. At the G7 summit in Apulia in 2024, she danced the pizzica (Italian folk dance) under southern Italian skies, shifted effortlessly between languages, and hosted world leaders with the confidence of a politician who had outgrown her far-right origins.
Once dismissed as an heir to post-fascist politics, she had become, improbably, the acceptable face of Europe’s nationalist right.
She worked carefully for that legitimacy. She aligned with NATO on Ukraine, maintained functional ties with Brussels, and earned cautious respect from centrist leaders. Even Joe Biden received her warmly at the White House. Meloni achieved what Marine Le Pen of France has not-- proximity to power without full ideological quarantine.
Yet contradictions persist. At home, she faces unease over judicial reforms, accusations of democratic overreach, and lingering questions about her party’s ideological ancestry.
Secret recordings of youth activists praising Mussolini reignited scrutiny she has long sought to contain. Abroad, her once-promising rapport with Donald Trump has become volatile, with public clashes exposing the fragility of her carefully constructed transatlantic balancing act.
That volatility helps explain why the India relationship has gained new weight. With Modi, Meloni finds a partnership less encumbered by ideological suspicion. India does not interrogate her political lineage.
Meloni’s political skill has always been adaptation, shifting between the language of civilisational struggle and technocratic compromise within the same day.
She invokes “God, Fatherland and Family” at rallies while negotiating with European Union officials in Brussels. She condemns fascist violence while avoiding firm engagement with antifascist rhetoric. Ambiguity is not a flaw in her politics; it is its operating system.
Yet beneath the fluidity is discipline. Her rise from a youth activist in Rome’s post-fascist circles to Italy’s prime minister has been defined less by charisma than endurance, the slow accumulation of authority through persistence.
For Meloni, politics has always been labour -- the steady effort to harness nationalism’s emotional charge and to normalise it in a world increasingly shaped by leaders who understand that power is as much performance as policy.