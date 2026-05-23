Giorgia Meloni and 'Parishram hi safalta'

Giorgia Meloni has always understood the theatre of politics. She knows when to pause, when to sharpen a slogan, and when to let an image do the work.

In Rome this week, standing beside Prime Minister Narendra Modi beneath the chandeliers of Palazzo Chigi, Italy’s leader reached not for the familiar cadences of European diplomacy but for a Hindi proverb. “Parishram hi safalta ki kunji hai,” she said carefully, savouring the unfamiliar syllables. Hard work is the key to success.

The line was delivered lightly, almost conversationally, but it landed with the precision of a campaign refrain. In India, it circulated instantly across television tickers and social media feeds.

In Italy, it perhaps reinforced Meloni’s increasingly deliberate reinvention-- not merely Europe’s most closely watched conservative leader, but a global stateswoman fluent in the grammar of symbolism.

For two years, the India–Italy relationship has gained unusual momentum, driven as much by political chemistry as strategic necessity. Meloni and Modi, popularly named “Melodi” online after their viral G20 summit in Delhi, have cultivated a public familiarity rare in international diplomacy.

Last week, there was the walk near the Colosseum, the laughter over a packet of Melody toffees gifted by Modi, and the social media clip that surged past 100 million views within hours.

Yet beneath the ease lies calculation. Europe views India as an indispensable democratic counterweight in a fractured global order: a market, a manufacturing hub, and a hedge against Chinese influence. India, in turn, sees Italy as a gateway into Europe’s industrial core and a receptive voice.