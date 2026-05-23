Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanon kill 10, including paramedics and a child

BEIRUT: Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanon Friday killed 10 people, including six paramedics and a Syrian girl, Lebanon's Health Ministry said, the latest in near-daily attacks from both sides that have not stopped despite the fragile, US-brokered ceasefire in the Israel-Hezbollah war.

The first strike hit the village of Hanouiyeh, killing four paramedics working for Hezbollah's Islamic Health Association and wounding two others including one paramedic, the ministry said.

Another strike Friday morning on the village of Deir Qanoun al Nahr in the coastal Tyre province killed six people, including a Syrian child and two paramedics from the Al-Risala Scouts Association, a paramedic group affiliated with Hezbollah's ally, the Amal movement, the ministry said. An additional six people were injured, including three paramedics and a Syrian woman.

The Health Ministry said the two attacks "violated" international law.

On Thursday, the World Health Organisation reported 169 confirmed attacks on healthcare workers and facilities in Lebanon, resulting in 116 deaths, since the latest Israel-Hezbollah war began.

The Israeli military said it struck several Hezbollah infrastructure sites in the area of Hanouiyeh where Hezbollah members were present.

It said that it is examining the claim that several uninvolved individuals in the area, who were not the targets of the strike, were harmed, adding that in the area of the strike, steps were taken to evacuate the population. Before the strikes, steps were taken to mitigate harm to civilians, including the use of precise munitions and aerial surveillance, according to the military.

The army added that Israeli soldiers identified a Hezbollah member traveling on a motorcycle in the area of Deir Qanoun al Nahr and following the identification, the military struck the member in order to remove the threat.

It said that shortly afterward, Israeli soldiers identified in the same area an additional Hezbollah member moving on a motorcycle and struck him.