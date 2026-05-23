Rubio says 'some progress' on Iran talks, but stresses nuclear red lines as Trump weighs military options

NEW DELHI: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said talks with Iran had made “some progress” but reiterated Washington’s hardline position that Tehran must not be allowed to develop nuclear weapons, as President Donald Trump convened his senior national security team amid rising speculation over potential military escalation.

“There’s been some progress made… Even as I speak to you now, there’s some work being done,” Rubio said. “This issue needs to be solved, as the President said, one way or the other. Iran can never have nuclear weapons.” He said that Washington’s conditions extended beyond broad diplomacy to specific nuclear constraints and regional security concerns. “The straits need to be opened without tolls. They need to turn over their highly enriched uranium… we need to address the issue of enrichment,” Rubio said, outlining the administration’s firm negotiating posture.