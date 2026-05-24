Israeli military kills three members of family, including an infant in pre-dawn strike on central Gaza

Three members of a Palestinian family, including a one-year-old child was killed on Sunday, after the Israel military attacked their apartment in central Gaza.

Al-Aqsa Martyrs hospital in Deir el-Balah said it had received the bodies of a couple and their infant after an Israeli strike hit a residental apartment in the Al-Nuseirat camp before dawn.

The hospital also said around 10 people were wounded.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military about the three deaths.

Israel has continued to attack Gaza despite a formal ceasefire, with Palestinian authorities pointing out at least 100 violations of the agreement since October last year.

Israel has killed at least 890 Palestinians since October 10, after it signed a ceasefire agreement with Palestinian group Hamas, according to Gaza's health ministry.

The Israeli military says five of its soldiers have also been killed during the same period.

(With inputs from AFP)