Turkish police storm offices of main opposition CHP party, firing tear gas and rubber bullets

ANKARA: Police stormed the offices of Turkey's main opposition CHP party on Sunday, firing tear gas and rubber bullets at party supporters and officials who had been holed up inside for three days. It was a violent end to a standoff between members of the Republican Peoples' Party, or CHP, and a leadership team appointed by an appeals court.

Footage taken by local media Sunday in the courtyard and inside the building showed clouds of tear gas as riot police stormed through the premises, before journalists were removed by the police. Supporters initially attempted to resist the police by spraying them with fire extinguishers, but were quickly stopped. Doors, furniture and the ground floor windows were destroyed.

Among those inside the building was Ozgur Ozel, elected as party chairperson in November 2023 but removed by the appeals court ruling.

Leaving the headquarters building to cheers and applause from supporters outside, Ozel told the journalists gathered at the entrance: "We are leaving (the building) now only to reclaim it in a way no one will be able to interfere again. When we return neither this administration nor the administration's collaborators will dare do this again."

Ozel and his supporters then began marching toward Parliament over 5 kilometers (3 miles) away from the CHP headquarters.

Tension had been rising since Thursday, when an appeals court nullified Ozel's election as CHP chairperson, suspending him and members of the party's executive board. The court ruling said Ozel should be replaced by Kemal Kilicdaroglu, his predecessor, who led the party for 13 years but never won any national elections.

Meanwhile, Ozel, in his first and only election as party leader, delivered a decisive blow to Erdogan's Justice and Development Party in the 2024 municipal polls. The opposition says the decision was politically motivated to weaken the party as it struggles under waves of legal cases targeting its members and elected officials.