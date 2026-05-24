Yemen's displaced family survive on boiled tree leaves as aid cuts deepen hunger crisis

With no food aid, 65-year-old Saeedah Mohammed heads out with a plastic bag to pick tree leaves near her displacement camp in southern Yemen, before serving them to her grandchildren to stave off hunger.

Behind the camp, wooded hills stretch under a clear sky, while on the ground, yellowed and stony earth is strewn with rubbish.

Amid the trash and destitution, daily life manages to organise itself, however imperfectly.

Worn-out clothes dry on lines strung between spindly trees, and two old discarded tyres lie in the dust.

In Al-Manij camp near Taez in southwest Yemen, Mohammed lives in a makeshift tent with her two divorced daughters and their six children.

Aid from the World Food Programme (WFP), on which her family depended, stopped more than six months ago.

So now she gathers leaves and slips them into her plastic bag. Back at the tent, she puts them in a bucket and pours in water from a jerrycan.

To cook the leaves, she improvises a hearth with a few branches and some stones.

"I add a little salt and boil the leaves until they soften. Then I mash them and give them to the children to appease their hunger a little," she told AFP.

Their makeshift tent has a hole through which her granddaughter poked a laughing face, under the amused gaze of her brothers and sisters.