China's Xi meets Pakistan PM Sharif as Iran war mediation drags on

BEIJING: China's leader Xi Jinping met with Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Beijing on Monday, state media reported, as diplomatic efforts by several countries to formally end the Iran war drag on.

The high-level meeting, reported by state news agency Xinhua, followed Sharif's talks earlier in the day with Premier Li Qiang, China's number two leader.

Pakistan has emerged as a central mediator between the United States and Iran, hosting face-to-face talks last month that failed to yield a lasting agreement.

Sharif was accompanied on his trip by army chief Asim Munir, Islamabad's key negotiator between the United States and Iran, Pakistan television showed on Monday.

Xi praised Pakistan for "taking the initiative to play a mediating role in restoring peace in the Middle East", according to a Chinese readout of the talks between the two leaders.

"Both sides should continue to maintain close communication and coordination (and) jointly oppose unilateralism and Cold War mentality," Xi said.

China has played a quieter mediation role, shepherding phone calls and meetings with officials of affected Gulf countries.

Sharif, speaking to Chinese leaders alongside Munir, said "the world is passing through a critical moment", Pakistan's state-run PTV channel showed.