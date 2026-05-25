Japanese Foreign Minister in India for Quad talks; to meet PM Modi

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi will arrive in India on Monday for a two-day visit to participate in a meeting of foreign ministers from the Quad grouping of India, Japan, the United States and Australia.

According to the MEA, Motegi will land in New Delhi on Monday and later in the evening meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at the Hyderabad House.

On Tuesday, he will participate in the Quad Foreign Ministers' Meet and deliver joint press statements.

Later on Tuesday, FM Motegi will call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Seva Teerth.

In a major diplomatic deployment matching the regional focus, India is gearing up to host the foreign ministers of the Quad nations in the national capital to deliberate on the evolving security matrix of the Indo-Pacific and the escalating friction points across West Asia.

At the invitation of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, the Foreign Minister of Australia, Penny Wong; the Foreign Minister of Japan, Toshimitsu Motegi; and the United States Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, will participate in the Quad Foreign Ministers' meeting.

In keeping with the Quad vision for a Free and Open Indo-Pacific, the Ministers will build on discussions held in Washington, DC on 1 July 2025. They will exchange views on advancing Quad cooperation across priority areas, review progress on ongoing Quad initiatives, and reflect on recent developments in the Indo-Pacific region and other international issues of mutual concern.

(With inputs from ANI)