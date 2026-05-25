When wars destroy heritage, women lose more than monuments – new research

As conflict continues in Ukraine, Gaza, Iran and elsewhere, the cost is being recorded not only in deaths and displacement, but also in ruined libraries, mosques, churches, museums, archives and historic neighbourhoods.

UNESCO has verified damage to 527 cultural sites in Ukraine since Russia’s full-scale invasion; 164 sites in Gaza since October 7 2023; and damage to the World Heritage-listed Golestan Palace in Tehran following a nearby airstrike.

These losses are usually described as attacks on “history”, “civilisation” or “the past” and sometimes as a “loss for all humanity”.

But as our new research details, such destruction can also negatively affect communities’ sense of belonging and identity – and erode women’s sense of safety and security amid conflict.

Islamic State’s campaign

Islamic State’s campaign across Syria and Iraq from 2013 involved mass violence, human rights abuses and forced displacement. The Islamic State committed genocide against the Yazidi minority, including systematic killings and sexual slavery.

At the same time, Islamic State methodically targeted cultural and religious heritage, including museums, archaeological sites, churches, shrines, cemeteries, mosques and other historically significant and sacred places.

UNESCO called this “cultural cleansing”. There was an intentional strategy to destroy cultural diversity through attacks on people identified by their cultural, ethnic or religious background, combined with attacks on their key cultural and religious centres.

We spoke with Syrian and Iraqi women affected by the Islamic State’s heritage destruction. We found such destruction was experienced not only as cultural loss, but as a form of gendered harm.

For the women we spoke to, heritage destruction was part of a wider campaign of domination: an attack on their memories, identities and personal safety.

Response to heritage destruction

Since Islamic State’s attacks, international responses to heritage destruction have become more extensive.

In 2016, the UN Human Rights Council called on states to protect the right of everyone to take part in cultural life, including the ability to access and enjoy cultural heritage.

That same year the International Criminal Court convicted a terrorist leader of the war crime of intentionally directing attacks against historic and religious buildings in Timbuktu, Mali.

In 2017, the UN Security Council condemned the unlawful destruction of cultural heritage, recognising it as a threat to global security.

These developments helped to shift heritage destruction from a specialist conservation issue to a matter of human rights, criminal accountability and international security.

But they say almost nothing about how women experience heritage destruction in distinctly gendered ways.