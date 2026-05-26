Airliner carrying Australians linked to Islamic State group lands in Australia

MELBOURNE: An airliner carrying a group of Australian women and children linked to the Islamic State group landed in Melbourne on Tuesday despite Australian government warnings that they could face charges.

Another group of women and children linked to IS, who have spent years in a Syrian refugee camp, are expected to land in Sydney later Tuesday.

The government has confirmed seven women and 12 children were heading home on Qatar Airways flights, less than three weeks after a group of 13 people in similar situations returned to Australia's two largest cities.

Three of the four women on the earlier flights were charged with slavery and terrorism offenses and remain behind bars.

Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke said anyone among the 19 on their way to Australia who has committed crimes "can expect to face the full force of the law."

"The government has not and will not provide any assistance to this group," Burke said in a statement.

"These are people who have made the horrific choice to join a dangerous terrorist organisation and to place their children in an unspeakable situation," he added.

Australian law enforcement and intelligence agencies have been preparing for their return since 2014 and have long-standing plans in place to manage and monitor them, Burke said.

"The priority of the government, as always, is the safety of the Australian community," he said.