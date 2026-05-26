Exceptionally early heat wave shatters records and brings deaths in Europe

LONDON: Firefighters battled a grass fire in Edinburgh and temperature records toppled as a spring heatwave scorched parts of Western Europe, triggering government warnings about risks to life.

London recorded a rare “tropical night,” defined as one in which the temperature does not fall below 20 Celsius (68 Fahrenheit), and Britain’s Met Office weather service said the temperature in southern England could hit 35 C (95 F) on Tuesday.

A 13-year-old boy died after getting into difficulty in a reservoir in Halifax, northern England, on Monday, police said.

In France, temperatures have broken records for the month of May, soaring well over 30 C (86 F) in many parts of the country.

Government spokeswoman Maud Bregeon said there have been reports of at least seven deaths potentially related to high temperatures, including five drownings and two deaths in sports competitions.

Monday was the UK’s hottest May day on record, with the temperature hitting 34.8 C at Kew Gardens in London, smashing the previous record of 32.8 C (91.4 F) set in 1922 and 1944.

After a UK long weekend that sent people flocking to beaches, pools and shady parks, London commuters sweltered on Tuesday in unairconditioned subway carriages. Trains running to and from the city’s busy Waterloo station were disrupted by a report of smoke on the tracks.