'Next time I'll stab you': Russia sees spate of wartime school attacks

WARSAW: When a teacher at a school in northwestern Russia tried to wake a 16-year-old student sleeping at his desk, he muttered: "You'll regret this."

After the lesson, he grabbed her from behind, pressing what she thought was a pen into her throat. As blood trickled down her fingers, she realised it was a medical scalpel. "Next time I'll stab you," he said.

The incident, recalled to AFP by the teacher, was one of a spate of rising attacks inside Russian schools amid the war in Ukraine as experts say the militarised environment could be playing a role.

There have been at least 14 reported attacks in schools and other educational institutions so far this year -- compared with 15 in the whole of 2025.

And almost half -- 48 percent -- of all such attacks recorded over the last 25 years have happened since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, the independent Novaya Gazeta outlet calculated.

They include a teenager opening fire with an air pistol at a primary school in the southern Krasnodar region, the stabbing of a teacher to death, and a girl setting a classroom on fire before attacking her classmates with a hammer in Siberia.

Addressing the incidents, an official from Russia's interior ministry said in April: "In most of the cases, teenagers carry out such acts under the negative influence of third parties and the information space."

Independent experts point to different factors.

A climate of bullying and desire for revenge are the main motives in specific attacks, they say.

They are playing out against the mounting consequences of Moscow's four-year war against Ukraine, which has seeped into society and schools.

In some cases students dressed in military camouflage before the attacks.

"This is a sign that war is increasingly penetrating children's minds," said Yuri Lapshin, a former head of a psychological service at a Moscow school who now lives in France.

"The more those who absorb this propaganda in childhood grow up, the more war will become part of life for them," he added.