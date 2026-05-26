Top Japan baseball manager resigns after arrest over alleged assault on daughter

TOKYO: The manager of the Yomiuri Giants, one of Japan's most popular baseball teams, resigned on Tuesday after he was arrested for allegedly assaulting his teenage daughter.

Shinnosuke Abe allegedly grabbed the 18-year-old and forced her to the floor at their home in central Tokyo on Monday evening, reported national broadcaster NHK and Kyodo News, citing unnamed police sources.

"Leaving like this really means I'm causing you a lot of trouble, and I feel truly sorry about that," Abe told a hastily arranged new conference, his eyes red with tears.

The 47-year-old former star catcher, who is among baseball-obsessed Japan's most recognised sports figures, had been released by police early on Tuesday, according to the reports.

Tokyo Metropolitan Police declined to comment when contacted by AFP. The team did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"Because of my family matters, I have caused great concern and trouble for many baseball fans, to those involved in professional baseball, and to my company," Abe said.

"I have also tarnished the name of the manager of the long-established Giants, and I am filled with a profound desire to offer my deepest apologies," he said.

Abe reportedly told investigators that he was trying to mediate a fight between his daughters, aged 18 and 15, Kyodo said. He allegedly had been drinking and became furious after his older daughter talked back to him.

He was arrested at home in front of his daughters and wife, Kyodo said.

His 18-year-old daughter reported the incident to a child protective service after consulting with ChatGPT, she said in a letter read by his agent at the press conference.

In her letter, she denied media reports that she had been beaten.

"This was the first time I had such a major quarrel with my father, and after consulting ChatGPT, I learned that there was a child consultation centre where I could seek advice anonymously, so I decided to call.

"I told them I didn't know what to do and asked for advice, but without anyone asking what I wanted or how I hoped things would be handled, it ended with the police being notified."

She said she was "shocked" when officers arrived and she broke down in tears when her father was taken away.

"I am deeply reflecting on the fact that I caused such a commotion and that the situation became so serious. I am truly sorry," she said.

She said she wrote the letter of her own volition, and her father said such a letter was unnecessary.

The Giants are Japan's oldest and arguably most famous baseball team, often compared to the New York Yankees.

Giants president Toru Kunimatsu earlier issued a statement saying violence could not be tolerated.