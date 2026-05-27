At least one worker dead, nine others missing in chemical tank implosion at Washington state mill

LONGVIEW: A massive chemical tank holding nearly a million gallons of a corrosive liquid imploded and collapsed Tuesday at a Washington paper mill, killing at least one worker and leaving nine others unaccounted for, authorities said.

Nine other people were injured in the spill, some severely. Emergency responders were still working on recovery efforts at Nippon Dynawave Packaging Co. in Longview, but hours after the implosion, some liquid remained in the collapsed tank, complicating efforts to reach victims, the Longview Fire Department said Tuesday evening.

"The tank remains unstable, creating hazardous conditions for emergency personnel," the fire department said in a written statement. "Responders are continuing efforts to structurally reinforce and stabilize the site before additional recovery operations can safely proceed."

Among those injured was a responding firefighter. Some victims suffered burns or inhalation injuries, and the severity of the injuries ranged from minor to critical, authorities said. There was no immediate threat to the public, they said.

Some people waited at the company's visitor entrance on Tuesday, seeking information about loved ones who worked at the facility. They declined to comment to an Associated Press reporter. At a nearby union hall that was serving as a family assistance center, three women shared a tearful embrace before heading inside. Others coming and going were also in tears.