Bangladesh health officials launch probe after six newborn babies die in same hospital in a day

DHAKA: At least six newborn babies died in the same hospital ward in Bangladesh within hours of each other on Wednesday, said health officials, who launched an investigation.

The newborns, aged between one and three days, were in the post-delivery ward of Ad-Din Hospital, a private facility in the capital, Dhaka.

"An investigation is underway, and we need some time to determine the cause of the deaths of the newborns," Nahida Yasmin, a director at the hospital, told reporters.

Prabhat Chandra Biswas, head of the government's health department, noted that air conditioning in the ward was not working in the early hours on Wednesday, as temperatures in Dhaka were around 32C.

"There is no alternative ventilation once the air conditioner is turned off," he told reporters, saying the atmosphere inside was suffocating.