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China warns Quad ministers against provoking conflict over maritime stability

Foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said that at present, the situation in the East China Sea and South China Sea remains overall stable.
China's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning
China's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao NingAFP
AFP
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BEIJING: China warned on Wednesday that countries "forming cliques" and provoking conflict were "unpopular", after ministers from the United States, India, Japan and Australia raised concerns over stability in the East and South China Seas.

In clear but unstated references to China, foreign ministers from the so-called Quad grouping had criticised "dangerous manoeuvres by military aircraft" and "ramming and blocking actions in the South China Sea", as they met in New Delhi on Tuesday.

The ministers reiterated opposition to "destabilising or unilateral actions" that threaten stability in the region, in a joint statement following talks.

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China, which views the Quad grouping with suspicion, rejected those concerns on Wednesday, warning against interference in its maritime affairs.

"At present, the situation in the East China Sea and South China Sea remains overall stable," foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told a news briefing.

"Relevant countries should stop interfering in maritime issues around China and genuinely respect regional countries' efforts to safeguarding peace and stability," she said.

"Forming cliques, creating tension and provoking conflict are unpopular."

Beijing claims swathes of the strategic East and South China Seas, and has frequent disputes with the Philippines, Japan and others in the hotly contested waterways, which serve as vital shipping routes.

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