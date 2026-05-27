Climbers, officials discuss challenges of scaling Mount Everest at meet in Nepal's Kathmandu

KATHMANDU: Hundreds of climbers, mountaineers and officials gathered in Kathmandu on Wednesday to discuss the risks of scaling Mount Everest at a time of warming temperatures and as a surge in climbers creates new challenges, including the garbage they leave behind.

The “Everest Summiteers Summit” in Nepal's capital was held during what is believed to be the most crowded season ever on the world's highest peak, with hundreds of climbers and their Sherpa guides scaling the 8,849-meter (29,032-foot) peak in just a few days this month.

A growing number of climbers

Nepal issued a record 494 permits for foreign climbers this season, with the number of people who reached the summit believed to be more than 900. That would be the highest number to ever reach the summit during the spring climbing season. The final official number will be available only later.

A sherpa guide who recently achieved the a record of the most ascents — 32 — warned that the numbers are creating problems.

“Nepal should only allow no more than 250 climbers that are issued permit to climb from the Nepal side,” Kami Rita Sherpa said. “It will be good if the government was to limit the number.”