Hezbollah says it clashed with Israeli troops in south Lebanon beyond 'yellow line'

BEIRUT: Hezbollah said its fighters clashed with Israeli forces beyond an Israeli-declared "yellow line" in south Lebanon on Wednesday despite a ceasefire, a day after Israel said it was expanding ground operations.

Israel this week vowed to intensify operations in Lebanon, a move that came ahead of talks on Friday between Lebanese and Israeli military delegations at the Pentagon and a new round of direct negotiations next week aimed at ending the hostilities.

Israel stepped up strikes on south and east Lebanon on Tuesday, issuing evacuation warnings for at least 50 towns and villages and killing at least 31 people, as Hezbollah also kept up its attacks.

An AFP correspondent at one of those strike sites, in Burj al-Shemali near the city of Tyre, saw rescue workers removing debris on Wednesday and carrying a white body bag from the rubble, which was littered with items including rugs and cushions.

The state-run National News Agency (NNA), citing the mayor, said that 15 people were killed there.

Iran-backed Hezbollah said its fighters "clashed with the enemy forces at point-blank range" in the town of Zawtar al-Sharqiyah, just beyond the Israeli-declared "yellow line" in south Lebanon where its troops have been operating.

Since early Tuesday, the group had said its fighters had confronted Israeli troops seeking to penetrate the town, which is strategically important due to its proximity to the major southern city of Nabatieh, just six kilometres (four miles) away.

Buffer zone

Israel's army on Wednesday renewed an evacuation warning for Nabatieh after issuing a similar warning a day earlier, saying it would act "forcefully" against Hezbollah, which it accuses of violating the ceasefire.

It subsequently said it was striking "Hezbollah infrastructure sites" in the eastern Bekaa valley and south Lebanon, as the NNA reported raids in both regions.

The Israeli army also said that over the past day it had struck "more than 150 Hezbollah infrastructure sites and terrorists in the areas of Tyre and Nabatieh in southern Lebanon" and in the Bekaa.