South Korean government to summon Iran ambassador over ship attack in Strait of Hormuz

Seoul said Wednesday it would summon Iran's ambassador to protest after a probe concluded that a strike on a South Korean ship in the Strait of Hormuz was "highly likely" an Iranian-made missile.

The South Korean cargo ship was hit by unidentified aircraft on May 4 in the strait, a key waterway virtually closed since the United States and Israel launched a war against Iran on February 28.

US President Donald Trump claimed Iran had "taken some shots" at the Panama-flagged vessel while Tehran had denied responsibility for the attack.

Following a weeks-long investigation, the South Korean government said technical analysis concluded that the unidentified projectile that struck the vessel was "highly likely" an alternative version of the "Noor series developed in Iran".