UK medical tribunal suspends Indian-origin neurosurgeon for having affair with patient

UK medical tribunal has suspended Dr Chirag Patel, an Indian-origin neurosurgeon, for eight months for having a sexual relationship with one of his patients whom he had treated between 2019 and 2021.

It is alleged that Patel prescribed 'controlled medication' to Patient A between May 2022 and January 2023 and failed to make note of it in the medical records.

Dr Chirag completed his qualifications at the Government Medical College of the Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda and was employed by a National Health Service (NHS) hospital in Cardiff, Wales.

He told the UK's General Medical Council (GMC) that he is "deeply regretful" of his misconduct relating to Patient A.

"In light of all the circumstances of this particular case, the tribunal concluded that a period of eight months' suspension is the appropriate and proportionate sanction," reads a Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) report, released recently following a hearing last month.

"In the tribunal's judgment, that period is sufficient to mark the seriousness of the misconduct, to send a clear signal to Dr Patel, the profession and the public that such conduct is unacceptable," the report added.