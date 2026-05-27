UK medical tribunal suspends Indian-origin neurosurgeon for having affair with patient

UK medical tribunal has suspended Dr Chirag Patel, an Indian-origin neurosurgeon, for eight months for having a sexual relationship with one of his patients whom he had treated between 2019 and 2021.
It is alleged that Patel prescribed 'controlled medication' to Patient A between May 2022 and January 2023 and failed to make note of it in the medical records.
Dr Chirag completed his qualifications at the Government Medical College of the Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda and was employed by a National Health Service (NHS) hospital in Cardiff, Wales.
He told the UK's General Medical Council (GMC) that he is "deeply regretful" of his misconduct relating to Patient A.
"In light of all the circumstances of this particular case, the tribunal concluded that a period of eight months' suspension is the appropriate and proportionate sanction," reads a Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) report, released recently following a hearing last month.
"In the tribunal's judgment, that period is sufficient to mark the seriousness of the misconduct, to send a clear signal to Dr Patel, the profession and the public that such conduct is unacceptable," the report added.
"Furthermore, the tribunal determined that this period is a proportionate response to protect the public, maintain public confidence, and uphold proper professional standards and conduct, while also reflecting the genuine remorse, extensive insight and substantial remediation currently demonstrated by Dr Patel," it stated.
According to the details that emerged during the hearing, Patel first performed a discectomy surgery on Patient A in February 2019, a second operation in August 2019 and a third surgery to insert a spinal cord stimulator in December 2021.
The allegation that led to the MTPS hearing noted that the surgeon engaged in a sexual relationship with Patient A while under his care, and "who at the time was a vulnerable patient."
By February 2023, the relationship was said to have "deteriorated," with Patient A making accusations against Patel to the police.
While her allegations were not pursued by the police, they notified the medical director of the Cardiff and Vale University Health Board of the accusations.
Patel went on to refer himself to the GMC on February 28, 2023, after the health board commenced a disciplinary investigation.
"I am also deeply remorseful for prescribing medication for Patient A while in a personal relationship with her. It is no excuse that I did this under the threat of blackmail and exposure," reads Patel's written statement to the tribunal.
The tribunal concluded that "erasure", or being struck off from the UK medical register, would be "punitive and disproportionate" because of Patel's "genuine remorse.
With inputs from PTI