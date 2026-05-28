IMF approves USD 695 million funding for Sri Lanka amid cyclone recovery, Iran war impact

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has approved $695 million in funding for Sri Lanka following a combined review of the island nation’s economic reform programme under the 48-month Extended Fund Facility (EFF) arrangement valued at about $2.4 billion.

The approval comes as Sri Lanka continues to deal with the economic fallout of Cyclone Ditwah and the ongoing conflict in West Asia, both of which have affected the country’s recovery trajectory.

Surging oil prices due to the war, launched by the United States and Israel on February 28, have heavily impacted many import-dependent Asian countries.

In a statement issued after the IMF Executive Board’s decision, Kenji Okamura, Deputy Managing Director of the IMF, said, “Sri Lanka's strong implementation under the EFF arrangement has continued despite challenging circumstances. Gains from the economic reform programme helped preserve economic resilience and provided room to respond to cyclone Ditwah and the Middle East war.”

Okamura said the US-Iran war had worsened Sri Lanka’s economic outlook.

“The US-Iran war has significantly worsened Sri Lanka's economic outlook and tilted risks to the downside.

"For 2026, growth is projected to slow down to 3 per cent. Higher oil prices would increase inflation and weaken the current account, which would also be adversely impacted by lower tourism receipts. The uncertainty, regarding the war's intensity and duration, heightens risks to the outlook," he said.