Kuwait says it faces a missile and drone attack as shaky ceasefire in Iran war again challenged

The strait is the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf through which about a fifth of all oil and natural gas traded once passed. Its closure has sparked a global energy shortage that experts warn only will intensify in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, the U.S. is trying to get Iran to give up its stockpile of highly enriched uranium while the Islamic Republic seeks the lifting of economic sanctions and the release of frozen assets to aid its shattered economy.

Earlier Thursday morning, U.S. officials said that U.S. Central Command forces shot down four Iranian one-way attack drones that posed a threat around the Strait of Hormuz, according to U.S. officials who were not authorized to comment publicly and spoke on the condition of anonymity. The U.S. military also struck an Iranian ground control station in Bandar Abbas that was about to launch a fifth drone, the officials said.

Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard via the state-run IRNA news agency acknowledged the attack around Bandar Abbas International Airport, a dual-use airport on the strait, and said it launched its own retaliatory attack on the air base that launched the assault. It did not elaborate on the target and it wasn't clear whether the attack on Kuwait was directly related.