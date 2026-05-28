US warns Oman of sanctions over any role in Strait of Hormuz toll system amid Iran tensions

WASHINGTON: US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent threatened Thursday to target ally Oman if it helped impose a tolling system in the key Strait of Hormuz, warning of sanctions against all parties involved in such actions.

"Oman, in particular, should know that the US Treasury will aggressively target any actors involved -- directly or indirectly -- in facilitating tolls for the Strait and any willing partners will be penalized," Bessent warned in a post on X.

He said the United States would "not tolerate any effort to impose a tolling system in the Strait of Hormuz," a reference to Iranian proposals to do so as part of a potential agreement with Washington.

The key waterway, through which about a fifth of the world's energy supplies normally pass, has been a flashpoint since the United States and Israel launched the war on Iran in late February.

Tehran's retaliatory actions have engulfed the region in violence and seen Iran virtually block the strait, sending global energy and fertilizer prices soaring.

Oman has played a mediation role in the war and has itself come under attack from Iran.

On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump appeared to threaten Oman when asked about a possible short-term arrangement allowing it and Iran to control the Hormuz, saying he would "blow them up" if Muscat did so.