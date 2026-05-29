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France summons Russian ambassador after Romania drone crash

France also condemned Moscow's earlier calls on civilians and foreigners in the capital Kyiv to leave the city.
Police and forensic investigators examine the location of impact after a Russian drone struck an apartment building in Galati, eastern Romania.
Police and forensic investigators examine the location of impact after a Russian drone struck an apartment building in Galati, eastern Romania.AFP
AFP
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PARIS: France said Friday it had summoned the Russian ambassador following a spate of Russian strikes against Ukrainian civilians and a drone crash on an apartment building in Romania.

Early Friday, a drone hit an apartment building in NATO-member Romania, wounding two people and drawing condemnation from the Atlantic alliance and the European Union.

It was the first crash into a residential building outside Ukraine since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022.

"This new irresponsible escalation, carried out in blatant violation of international law, once again shows that Russia's war of aggression poses a threat to the security of Europe and NATO as a whole," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Earlier Friday, Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said Moscow had targeted "a country of the European Union and a NATO country".

"I want to condemn this irresponsible act by Russia," Barrot told the France Inter broadcaster.

France also condemned Moscow's earlier calls on civilians and foreigners in the capital Kyiv to leave the city.

The ministry told the Russian ambassador that "France would remain in Kyiv," it said, slamming Russia's disregard for international law and humanitarian law.

Police and forensic investigators examine the location of impact after a Russian drone struck an apartment building in Galati, eastern Romania.
NATO chief Mark Rutte vows 'absolute solidarity' with Romania following Russian drone attack
Police and forensic investigators examine the location of impact after a Russian drone struck an apartment building in Galati, eastern Romania.
Russian drone targeting Ukraine goes astray, crashes into apartment building in NATO member Romania
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Romania drone crash