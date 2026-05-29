Israel, Russia added to UN blacklist on sexual violence in conflicts

UNITED NATIONS: Israeli and Russian security forces have been added to a United Nations blacklist on sexual violence in conflict, according to a report reviewed Thursday by AFP.

Published annually by the UN, the list includes dozens of state and non-state groups credibly suspected of having engaged "systematically" in sexual violence in countries such as Sudan, Haiti, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Myanmar, Syria and Mali.

Last August, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned Israel and Russia of their possible inclusion on the list.

Despite the warning, the report says that "incidents and patterns of sexual violence continued to be documented by the United Nations" in the war in Ukraine and in the occupied Palestinian territories.

UN investigators faced "continued denial of access" from authorities in both countries, according to the report, seen by AFP before its circulation among Security Council members.

Regarding Israel, "in 2025, patterns of sexual violence against Palestinians detained in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territory continued to be documented," the report says.

It notes that the cases verified by the UN are indicative of multi-year trends but are not "comprehensive" given the denial of access to Israeli detention centers.

Consequently, in 2025, the UN confirmed multiple cases dating back to 2023 of sexual violence, "including as a form of torture," against 14 men, seven women, nine boys, and one girl in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.

These violations include rape with an object, gang rape, physical violence against the genitals, forced nudity, and body searches conducted "without apparent security justification."

The perpetrators are identified by the UN as members of the Israeli military, security forces, and prison services.