Trade, border security in focus as Myanmar President Aung Hlaing begins India visit

Myanmar President U Min Aung Hlaing will kick-start a five-day visit to India on Saturday that will be focused on boosting bilateral cooperation in trade, connectivity, border security and defence.

Aung Hlaing’s visit to India comes less than two months after he assumed office as Myanmar’s president following the country’s parliamentary elections.

The elections were held in December and January following years of unrest and protests against the military junta, which seized power in a coup on February 1, 2021, ousting the democratically elected government led by Aung San Suu Kyi.

Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh had represented India at Aung Hlaing's inauguration as the president last month.

He effectively ran Myanmar for the last five years helming the military rule.

Myanmar is one of India's strategic neighbours and it shares a 1,640-kilometre-long border with a number of northeastern states including militancy-hit Nagaland and Manipur.

The Myanmarese leader will be accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising several cabinet ministers, senior officials and business leaders.

This will be President Aung Hlaing's first visit to India in his current capacity.

Aung Hlaing was earlier scheduled to visit New Delhi to participate in the International Big Cat Alliance Summit on June 1, which has been deferred.

"President U Min Aung Hlaing will hold discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 1 on further strengthening the historical and civilisational ties between the two countries. He will also participate in a business forum," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

The Myanmarese president will also travel to Bodh Gaya on May 30 and to Mumbai on June 2 for business and industry interactions and site visits.