UN says protecting children online an 'urgent priority'

Geneva, Switzerland: Making the digital world safe for children is an urgent priority, the United Nations said Friday, adding that those responsible for online harm must be held to account.

UN rights chief Volker Turk said states had to force tech giants to embed child safety into their platforms, and said child harm was the direct result of business practices and design choices.

"The digital world that connects children to learning, community, and creativity also exposes them to real risks to their safety, privacy and well-being," Turk said in a statement.

Online harms in those fields "are not innate or inevitable; they result from design choices and business practices that undermine safety, including addictive design features, such as infinite scroll, autoplay, and persistent notifications from apps", he said.

"Enhancing protection of children online is an urgent priority that we need to make sure not only gets done -- but that it gets done right."

In December, Australia became the first country to require TikTok, YouTube, Snapchat and other top sites to remove accounts held by under-16s, or face heavy fines.

Indonesia has imposed a similar ban, while several European countries are looking at following suit.

In a submission to Britain's consultation on the issue which ended this week, the Academy of Medical Royal Colleges said doctors were seeing a "wave of radicalised children" from exposure to "hateful, addictive and grossly distressing content".

"Blanket social media bans are not a one-off panacea," said Turk.

"Simply limiting access to platforms that remain unsafe cannot stand as the endpoint in effectively protecting children."