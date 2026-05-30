Pentagon chief says US seeks 'stable equilibrium' with China despite 'alarming military build-up' in region

SINGAPORE: Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth struck a measured tone towards China at a major defence forum on Saturday, noting "rightful alarm" over Beijing's military build-up but saying the United States sought a "stable equilibrium" in Asia.

Hegseth's headline speech at Singapore's Shangri-La Dialogue, which brings together top defence officials and experts from around 45 countries, contrasted with his strongly confrontational remarks on China at last year's gathering.

Unlike Beijing, which has sent a panel of military experts and scholars instead of defence minister Dong Jun for the second year running, Hegseth is leading a bumper US delegation to the event that provides chances for both open debate and behind-closed-doors diplomacy.

"When we look across the region today, there is rightful alarm regarding China's historic military build-up and the expansion of its military activities in the region and beyond," Hegseth said.

Washington does not seek "needless confrontation in the region", but rather "a genuinely stable equilibrium (in Asia) that works for Americans as well as our allies", he said.

That means "a favourable but durable balance of power in which no state, including China, can impose its hegemony and hold the security or prosperity of our nation and our allies in question", he added.

He said the United States sought "respectful" and "good-faith" engagement with Beijing, adding: "I wish my counterpart was here at this conference, but I look forward to other options when we can cross paths."

Trump visited China this month, talking up "fantastic" trade deals but giving few details and later suggesting Washington could use its arms sales to self-ruled Taiwan as a bargaining chip with Beijing.

There had been "no change" in Washington's stance towards Taiwan, but "any decision about future Taiwan arms sales... will rest with" US President Donald Trump, Hegseth said.